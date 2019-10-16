Even Adam Schefter is prone to the occasional Twitter ratio, apparently.
The ESPN NFL insider broke news of the Jalen Ramsey trade Tuesday night and followed up his initial announcement with a series tweets containing analysis of the deal. One of those tweets led to much debate in the Twitterverse.
“Jacksonville gets back a haul of picks, Rams get the best CB in the game,” Schefter wrote.
Unsurprisingly, that tweet sparked outcry from New England Patriots fans, many of whom believe Stephon Gilmore is the best cornerback in the NFL. Former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers is among those who believe Gilmore is the best at his position.
Check out these tweets:
Fair enough.
At the end of the day, Gilmore and Ramsey both deserve to be considered among the best cornerbacks in the game. Suggesting one is undeniably superior to the other is pointless.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images