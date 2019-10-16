Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even Adam Schefter is prone to the occasional Twitter ratio, apparently.

The ESPN NFL insider broke news of the Jalen Ramsey trade Tuesday night and followed up his initial announcement with a series tweets containing analysis of the deal. One of those tweets led to much debate in the Twitterverse.

“Jacksonville gets back a haul of picks, Rams get the best CB in the game,” Schefter wrote.

Unsurprisingly, that tweet sparked outcry from New England Patriots fans, many of whom believe Stephon Gilmore is the best cornerback in the NFL. Former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers is among those who believe Gilmore is the best at his position.

Check out these tweets:

I rock with you Adam but Stephon Gilmore is the best CB in the league! Doesn’t mean Ramsey isn’t Great at what he does but let’s Be Real Here https://t.co/hqYzkraHPp — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) October 16, 2019

Gilmore was told when I was there to take the best Reciever wherever he goes! They literally move their best Reciever to the slot and inside just to get him away from Gilmore 😂 he’s the best but that’s no disrespect to Ramsey he’s definitely top 3 and climbing https://t.co/phH9IEPVHi — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) October 16, 2019

Fair enough.

At the end of the day, Gilmore and Ramsey both deserve to be considered among the best cornerbacks in the game. Suggesting one is undeniably superior to the other is pointless.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images