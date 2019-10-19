Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time for plenty of football fans around the globe, but it appears that’s the case with six Hall of Fame signal-callers as well.

Roger Staubach, Dan Fouts, Joe Namath, John Elway, Kurt Warner and Jim Kelly all say Brady is the best of all time in their respective opinions, and they shared their arguments as to why in the NFL Network special, “Roundtables.”

NFL Network shared a tease ahead of the episode’s airing Thursday, and we got to hear a few of the answers.

“Brady has got an amazing ability to read the defense quickly and going to the right receiver,” Staubach said. “Because you don’t have a whole lot of extra time anymore.

“You know, from what I’ve surmised after watching Tom, he’s had some great opportunities because of his team and his experience,” Namath said. “And he’s owned up, he’s stepped up. He’s answered that challenge more times than anybody and he’s brilliant. If you gotta say ‘who’s the best of all time,’ well given the numbers, being the championships, Tom is. But still, you go back, (Joe) Montana was special. (Terry) Bradshaw was special.”

Check out the clip below:

“If you had to say who’s the best of all time…” Six @ProFootballHOF QBs won’t shock you with their answer… 🐐 📺: #NFL100 ROUNDTABLES | TONIGHT 10PM ET on @NFLNetwork @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/eiYNOfQz94 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2019

New England’s signal-caller looks to answer his latest test Monday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images