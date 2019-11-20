Following Rob Gronkowski’s announcement on Tuesday that left the fans of the New England Patriots wanting more, the sports world continues to make their takes on whether the Patriots need the former All-Pro tight end.

Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Mike Greenberg, Jeff Saturday, and Dominique Foxworth discussed the probability of Gronkowski returning to the football field this season. When asked if the Patriots needed the tight end to find success the rest of this season, the former cornerback Foxworth was adamant.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Foxworth said. “The Patriots need a playmaker because they frankly, they really aren’t that good at anything. And in order to build an offense, you have to have something that’s strong enough to make the defense adjust to it. Then you can exploit other things.”

Saturday would make a point about the Patriots being 9-1, clearly not needing Gronkowski to find success, which eventually led to Foxworth getting inspired as he made his final point.

“I’m not saying they can’t do it. But every run that they have made, they’ve had something they can rely on. Point to something on that offense and say its good. That front seven is not all that good. They’re going to have to get past the (Kansas City) Chiefs and you’re going to have to score 30 or more points to get past the Chiefs and I don’t know if they can do that.”

To listen to both Saturday’s and Foxworth’s full thoughts, watch the video below:

The Patriots will have to make it work like they tend to do every single year as Gronkowski’s return is all but eliminated for the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images