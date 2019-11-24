Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are shallow at wide receiver as they get set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here are the players New England made inactive against Dallas:

WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle)

WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

QB Cody Kessler

OT Korey Cunningham

CB Jason McCourty (groin)

TE Ryan Izzo

— Julian Edelman and rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers will be New England’s wide receivers this afternoon. Special teamer Matthew Slater is an emergency option. The Patriots likely will heavily utilize running backs James White and Rex Burkhead in the passing game. Sony Michel and Brandon Bolden also will be used as options at running back with Harris out.

— Tom Brady will start at quarterback despite a right elbow injury. Rookie Jarrett Stidham will back him up.

— Left tackle Isaiah Wynn will make his return to the lineup after injuring his toe in Week 2. Marshall Newhouse, Jermaine Eluemunor and James Ferentz will back up Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C Ted Karras, RG Shaq Mason and RT Marcus Cannon.

— McCourty popped up on the injury report with a groin ailment Friday. Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Justin Bethel will play cornerback Sunday.

— Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will be the Patriots’ two tight ends Sunday with Izzo a healthy scratch.

— Safety Patrick Chung is back on the gameday roster after missing time with heel and chest injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images