Chase Winovich apparently is a big “Game of Thrones” fan.

(Join the club, Chase.)

The Patriots defensive end bleached his long blonde hair over the team’s bye week and debuted the new look Sunday in New England’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Winovich featured his wild hair in an Instagram post shared Monday morning

“No baby dragons (yet), but I do have merch. Link in bio!” Winovich wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s some hair.

Winovich has impressed throughout his rookie season in New England. He’ll look to continue his strong play next Sunday when the Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images