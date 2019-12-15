Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick likes to keep it short during his press conferences, that much we know.

But when it comes to talking strictly football, specifically the historic aspects of the game, the New England Patriots head coach will talk your ear off. Because of this, Belichick co-hosted “The NFL’s All-Time Team” as part of the NFL 100 celebration. The legendary head coach did revert to his press conference ways, however, in a hilarious interaction with Rich Eisen.

“I don’t think anybody in my business would ask you this question in a normal question-and-answer setting and expect an answer, so I’m going to ask it,” Eisen said to Belichick, before the head coach butted in.

“So should I revert to my press conference answer,” Belichick asked with a smile. After a few laughs, Eisen got to his question.

“When you hear you referred to as the modern-day (Vince) Lombardi — what do you think of when you hear that?

“I really haven’t thought about it much, Rich,” Belichick curtly responded, which got a huge laugh out of co-host Cris Collinsworth. But credit to Eisen, he didn’t give in immediately.

“You are aware that people refer to you as that, correct?,” Eisen asked.

“Um, I mean, I don’t really spend a lot of time reading into that,” Belichick answered, which put the nail in the coffin — just like press conference Bill wanted.

(You can watch the full clip here.)

Belichick and the Patriots will try to clinch a playoff berth for the 11th consecutive season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images