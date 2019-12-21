Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have made it clear: Bill Belichick’s team is approaching Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills as a playoff game.

Both clubs have already earned their ticket to the NFL postseason, but the AFC East technically is still up for grabs. The Patriots can clinch the East — and guarantee at least one playoff home game — with a win Saturday afternoon. However, a Bills win — and some help in Week 17 — could put Buffalo in a position to usurp the mighty Patriots.

Or, put simply, this is the biggest Patriots-Bills game in quite some time.

Here’s how to watch Bills-Patriots online.

Start time: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

