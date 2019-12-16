Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the NFL’s most surprising teams will square off in the Week 15 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

Josh Allen and the 9-4 Buffalo Bills are set to face the 8-5 Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Bills still have a shot at winning the AFC East, though they do not control their own destiny. Mike Tomlin, meanwhile, somehow has kept the Steelers in playoff contention despite a rash of injuries.

In fact, if the season ended today, the Bills and Steelers would be the AFC’s two wild card teams. Who will come out on top in this possible playoff preview? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Steelers:

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

