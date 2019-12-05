Tom Brady’s future beyond the 2019 NFL season is very much up in the air.

Considering he’ll turn 43 before the start of the 2020 campaign, retirement, obviously, is on the table for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Brady’s also on an expiring contract, meaning he’ll be eligible to hit free agency in the offseason and survey his options should he want to play a 21st season in the league.

While it’s fun to speculate where Brady could land if he were to leave Foxboro, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the most likely scenario for the future Hall of Famer next season is another go around with the Patriots.

“Patriots starter,” Barnwell wrote. “The juiciest scenario, of course, is that the 49ers fan who grew up in Northern California returns home and takes over the 49ers in some sort of reverse-Montana scenario. The 49ers can move on from Jimmy Garoppolo after the year without much dead money, and if Brady were to leave Foxborough, that would be a pretty obvious opening for Garoppolo to fill. There’s approximately a 0.000000001% chance of this happening, but it’s fun to think about.”

The 2020 campaign likely isn’t occupying much space in Brady’s head at present. The Patriots offense has been reeling of late, and the unit has much to figure out as the regular season winds down. They’ll look to kickstart this process Sunday when New England hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images