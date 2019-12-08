Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had a few tricks up their sleeves and made their opening drive count Sunday afternoon.

New England marched down the field 83 yards via five plays and two third-down defensive pass interference penalties to get on the board first against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. New England used some trickeration to find the end zone, as Tom Brady handed the ball off to James White who flipped it back to Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback then threw it 37 yards to Julian Edelman to complete the flea-flicker touchdown.

This was the first opening-drive TD since Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images