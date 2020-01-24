Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has never been captain of his team before — at least, not until this year.

The Boston Bruins forward was named the Atlantic Division’s captain for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game thanks to what’s easily been his best season to date. The 23-year-old already has a whopping 70 points (37 goals, 33 assists) in the B’s first 51 games of the season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Pastrnak arrived in St. Louis a few hours before Thursday’s All-Star Weekend Media Day began at Stifel Theatre, where he made his confession to NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek. And, of course, he found a way to make light of it.

“I’ve never worn the ‘C’ as a kid,” Pastrnak admitted. “So, it’s pretty heavy. Hopefully, it won’t slow me down. Thankfully, I’m not doing the fastest skater.”

Gotta love it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images