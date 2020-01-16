Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least one of the New England Patriots’ three 2020 Pro Bowl selections will not participate in the NFL’s annual all-star showcase.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower was removed from the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster due to injury Thursday and replaced by Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills.

Tremaine Edmunds has been named to the Pro Bowl. Edmunds will be replacing NE LB Dont’a Hightower, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/jy4WGHRqkY — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 16, 2020

Hightower missed just one game for the Patriots this season and played 60 of a possible 62 defensive snaps in New England’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans. The nature of his injury has not been reported.

This was the 29-year-old’s second career Pro Bowl selection, his first coming in 2016.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teamer Matthew Slater were the other two Patriots players voted to this season’s Pro Bowl. Gilmore was announced Thursday as a participant in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, suggesting he’ll likely play in the game, as well.

The Skills Showdown will take place next Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., and will air Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images