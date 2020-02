Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Disney+ has a new Mighty Ducks series on the way, and fans are going to be excited.

The streaming service is set to release a 10-episode sequel to the 1992 classic and Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Ducks coach Gordon Bombay. Disney+ took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to release the news.

