Where will Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen be living later this year?

Even Bundchen doesn’t know.

As you certainly do know by now, Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. Rumors have been flying all over the place at the NFL Combine this week, with some insiders saying Brady’s gone while others claim he’ll likely be back with the New England Patriots.

All of this is to say we’ll just have to wait a couple more weeks, at least, until we figure out where his landing spot will be. Teams can legally communicate with Brady on March 16, and he can sign somewhere March 18.

Now, Bundchen was asked on Instagram where she will be living this year. And she actually responded to the question.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet,” Bundchen said, via WEEI.com. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

Yep, the wait continues.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images