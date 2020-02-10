Michael Irvin brings up Tom Brady’s name one time and the world cannot get enough.

Irvin said that during Super Bowl week in Miami, saying he heard “significant people” talk about the Dallas Cowboys being interested in Brady. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless, who is known to be a Cowboys fan, can’t help but get excited at the prospect of Brady wearing the star on the side of his helmet for the upcoming season.

More shockingly, he’s fine with that meaning the end for Dak Prescott in Dallas. Here is the plea from Bayless to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones:

Bayless has a point in some aspects, as the NFL certainly is a “win-now” league. But giving up on your 26-year-old franchise quarterback no matter how much you love Brady might be too much. Patriots fans will agree that Brady does have plenty left in the tank.

Before Irvin said anything, this rant of happiness by Bayless would not have been possible. Bayless never fails to entertain the masses.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images