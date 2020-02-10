Michael Irvin brings up Tom Brady’s name one time and the world cannot get enough.

Irvin said that during Super Bowl week in Miami, saying he heard “significant people” talk about the Dallas Cowboys being interested in Brady. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless, who is known to be a Cowboys fan, can’t help but get excited at the prospect of Brady wearing the star on the side of his helmet for the upcoming season.

More shockingly, he’s fine with that meaning the end for Dak Prescott in Dallas. Here is the plea from Bayless to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones:

As I said last week: I'm hearing Dak's agent is "overplaying his hand," asking for absurd $$$ bc he fears an expanded cap & new CBA will make today's numbers look foolish. So if Jerry decides Dak isn't worth THAT much, & TOM BRADY WOULD PLAY 2 YEARS FOR THE COWBOYS, DO IT, JERRY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

There's only one QB I love more than Dak: that's the GOAT, Tom Brady, who I believe has 2 or 3 more high-level years left in him. He got stuck last yr w pitiful receivers, below-average line and run game. He would give the Cowboys a better chance to win than Dak next 2 years. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

If Dak's contract battle turns ugly, I'd sign Brady for the next 2 yrs. This is a WIN NOW league. But if I'm the 49ers, I'd also get rid of Jimmy G in favor in Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan in San Mateo. The 49ers are even better than the Cowboys right now. Brady=2 rings in SF. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

The point is, never in the history of the NFL has a QB this valuable been on the market. TOM BRADY IS ABOUT TO BE AVAILABLE. This would've been like being able to sign Michael Jordan for his last two in-his-prime seasons, 1996-'97 and '97-'98. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

Bayless has a point in some aspects, as the NFL certainly is a “win-now” league. But giving up on your 26-year-old franchise quarterback no matter how much you love Brady might be too much. Patriots fans will agree that Brady does have plenty left in the tank.

Before Irvin said anything, this rant of happiness by Bayless would not have been possible. Bayless never fails to entertain the masses.

