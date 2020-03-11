Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love Hockey East, then be sure to tune into the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 1 between Providence and No. 5 Boston College. The action continues Saturday with Quarterfinal Game 2 for the Eagles and Friars and Quarterfinal Game 2 for No. 19 Northeastern and No. 9 UMass. If necessary, Quarterfinal Game 3 for both matchups will take place Sunday beginning with Providence-BC and wrapping up with No. Northeastern-UMass.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy previewed the tournament with special guest, NESN.com’s Logan Mullen, in the latest episode of the “College Hockey Podcast.”

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Mar. 13

7 p.m. — 2020 Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 1: Providence at No. 5 Boston College (NESNplus)

Saturday, Mar. 14

4 p.m. — 2020 Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 2: Providence at No. 5 Boston College (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — 2020 Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 2: No. 19 Northeastern at No. 9 UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, Mar. 15

12 p.m. — ACC Baseball Miami at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — 2020 Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 3 (If Necessary): Providence at No. 5 Boston College (NESN)

5 p.m. — 2020 Hockey East Quarterfinal Game 3 (If Necessary): No. 19 Northeastern at No. 9 UMass (NESNplus)