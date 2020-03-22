Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots understand New Englanders are going through tough times with the coronavirus crisis — and it seems they’re willing to make a change to accommodate.

The organization has postponed invoices for its season-ticket holders, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday afternoon.

“A gesture appreciated by Patriots season-ticket members: With COVID-19 in mind and ‘to help ease some concerns during these uncertain times,’ the club relayed that invoices are now due at the end of June instead of the end of March,” Reiss tweeted.

The Patriots are among the many franchises in sports making changes in their policies, scheduling, etc. Recently, the Jacobs family established a fund for both Bruins and TD Garden workers while the Celtics put a plan in place to pay team-employed staff through the end of the season as well.

It’s good to see franchises taking care of their fans, and employees, during what could prove to be a trying emotional, and financial, time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images