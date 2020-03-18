Tom Brady’s time in New England may be over, but his career still has some fuel.
The 42-year-old quarterback announced Tuesday he would not return to the Patriots after a 20-year stint. Brady since has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His departure, understandably, brought in a lot of reactions. Among those were emotions from fans, current and former teammates, a very happy Jeff Darlington and a very somber Julian Edelman.
And another Boston legend joined in on the farewells as Pedro Martinez tweeted to Brady after the news broke.
“The greatest of all time 🏈🐐,” the former Red Sox pitcher captioned the photo of the duo. “Stay happy and healthy in your next chapter… the book is not yet finished 💪🙏@TomBrady #thegoat #tb12 #respect”
The greatest of all time 🏈🐐 Stay happy and healthy in your next chapter… the book is not yet finished 💪🙏 @TomBrady #thegoat #tb12 #respect pic.twitter.com/CVhvrtSi9K
— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) March 17, 2020
Real recognize real.
