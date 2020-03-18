Tom Brady’s time in New England may be over, but his career still has some fuel.

The 42-year-old quarterback announced Tuesday he would not return to the Patriots after a 20-year stint. Brady since has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His departure, understandably, brought in a lot of reactions. Among those were emotions from fans, current and former teammates, a very happy Jeff Darlington and a very somber Julian Edelman.

And another Boston legend joined in on the farewells as Pedro Martinez tweeted to Brady after the news broke.

“The greatest of all time 🏈🐐,” the former Red Sox pitcher captioned the photo of the duo. “Stay happy and healthy in your next chapter… the book is not yet finished 💪🙏@TomBrady #thegoat #tb12 #respect”

Real recognize real.

More Tom Brady: Analysis On QB’s Decision To Leave Patriots

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images