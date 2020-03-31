Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland is getting creative.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman, like many of us, is finding ways to keep busy during the COVID-19 outbreak that’s sweeping the globe while train for an uncertain season start.

Many states have stay-at-home orders or advisories while healthcare professionals work to get the pandemic under control.

Major League Baseball, like many other professional sports leagues, has indefinitely postponed their seasons. But Moreland found a good way to stay in shape and get batting practice in when he converted his barn into a batting cage.

Check it out:

Let’s check in with Mitch & his newly converted barn batting cage! 👀 pic.twitter.com/07mxt3DlK3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2020

Lookin’ good, Mitch.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images