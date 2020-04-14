Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quarantine is hitting people in different ways.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty took to Instagram on Monday night to announce that him and his wife are expecting their third child in the perfect way saying, “👀👀 idk started this quarantine with 2 now a 3rd coming!!!!”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson used the popular social media platform to announce some big news. Wilson, along with his wife Ciara and two children, posted a gender reveal video as they found out they have a boy on the way.

NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia spoke about both of these feel-good stories on Tuesday’s edition of “LOTZ Of Likes.”

Check out the segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images