Two quarterbacks who will be new to the NFC South have Drew Brees excited about the upcoming 2020 season.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback joined Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday during “The Ellen Show,” and noted how his division got “a little bit better” with Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teddy Bridgewater signing with the Carolina Panthers.

“Yeah, well, the division just got a little bit better, didn’t it?” Brees told DeGeneres in regards to Brady, via ESPN. “And in addition to that, Teddy Bridgewater — who played so well for us with the Saints last year when I got hurt — he’s now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. So our division has Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and myself with the Saints.”

Bridgewater played in 14 games, starting six of them in two years with the Saints. He combined for 1,502 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions during that span.

Couple that with the success Brady has had over the last 20 years and Matt Ryan’s 109-80-0 record under center for the Atlanta Falcons, it’s easy to see why Brees is ready for the new season.

“It’s always been a very challenging division, and it just kicked up a notch.”

The sports world currently is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL Draft will be an all-virtual event, but there’s no word on if the beginning of the season will be postponed.

