Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems the coronavirus pandemic may be impacting the brotherly love between the Watt brothers.

Such was the case Wednesday as youngest brother, T.J. Watt, threw a little shade at older brother, J.J. Watt, after the Houston Texans defensive end posted a pretty simple tweet, perhaps depicting some quarantine troubles.

“so.many.dishes,” J.J. tweeted.

T.J followed it with, “No. One. Cares.”

J.J., however, made sure to have the last word with a response of his own: “talk to me when you get an M (million) in your follower count little sport. Or 5.”

talk to me when you get an M in your follower count little sport. Or 5. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 7, 2020

It seems the social isolation is getting to everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images