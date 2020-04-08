It seems the coronavirus pandemic may be impacting the brotherly love between the Watt brothers.

Such was the case Wednesday as youngest brother, T.J. Watt, threw a little shade at older brother, J.J. Watt, after the Houston Texans defensive end posted a pretty simple tweet, perhaps depicting some quarantine troubles.

“so.many.dishes,” J.J. tweeted.

T.J followed it with, “No. One. Cares.”

J.J., however, made sure to have the last word with a response of his own: “talk to me when you get an M (million) in your follower count little sport. Or 5.”

It seems the social isolation is getting to everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images