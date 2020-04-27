Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft went completely virtual in 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL and WNBA decided to hold their annual drafts in an online format, with the NFL holding theirs this past weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals nabbed LSU QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, and the draft as a whole went off without a hitch across three days.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin gave his take on the new format in the latest edition of “Up & Adam.”

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via NFL/Handout USA TODAY Sports Images