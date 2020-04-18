Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Butler will have the chance to continue growing in his current place.

The New England Patriots announced Friday in a statement they re-signed the defensive lineman to a new contract. The Patriots reportedly had tendered Butler, a restricted free agent, at the second-round level last month and since have negotiated new terms successfully with the 26 year old.

Butler played all 16 of the Patriots’ regular-season games in 2019 and started two of them. He set career highs in sacks (six), tackles (26), tackles for loss (eight), quarterback hits (one) and pass deflections (five) during the campaign.

He joined the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and has developed into a valuable contributor to New England’s defense.

Although the Patriots didn’t announce terms of Butler’s contract, we have to presume they’re happy to retain his services going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images