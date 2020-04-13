Buccaneers fans are beginning to understand how it feels to endure a never-ending deluge of Rob Gronkowski rumors — a feeling New England Patriots fans know all too well.

With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, many have speculated that Gronkowski, who retired just over a year ago, could return and join Brady in Florida. The problem, of course, is that the Patriots still hold the 30-year-old tight end’s rights, meaning Gronkowski would have to force his way to the Buccaneers. The Patriots surely would acquiesce; the question is whether they would trade Gronkowski or simply release him.

Regardless, “First Things First” co-host Nick Wright believes a Brady-Gronkowski reunion is in play.

“I think (a reunion) is likely,” Wright said Monday morning. ” … The Patriots hold Gronk’s rights but they got no cap space — like, at all. If Gronk un-retires, what I think is very likely is the Patriots either release him from his obligation or try to trade him, get something back for him. Gronk would only un-retire to play with Brady. So, if he does want to play football … Tampa Bay stadium is only a 90-minute drive from the WWE performance center; (Bucs head coach) Bruce Arians might let him double-dip in both sports.

” … I think it’s on the board, I think it’s likely that Gronk is really considering this.”

"The Patriots hold Gronk's rights but they have no cap space. If Gronk un-retires what is likely is the Patriots either release him or try to trade him. Gronk would only un-retire to play w/ Brady. It's on the board that we see a Brady-Gronk reunion in Tampa." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/JzntqH4J6n — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 13, 2020

We know, we know: This topic is beyond beaten to death. And, in all likelihood, Gronkowski will remain retired.

However, as long as Gronkowski himself keeps the door open, his potential return will remain a major storyline.

