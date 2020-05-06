Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marshawn Lynch may not be done with football after all.

The 34-year-old running back reportedly has been in contact with the Seattle Seahawks to potentially return for his 13th season in the National Football League.

Lynch spent his first three full seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being moved to the Seahawks during his fourth season. He spent his next five seasons in Seattle while earning four Pro-Bowl selections, as well one first-team All-Pro selection. After his first retirement following the 2015 season, Lynch spent two seasons with the Oakland Raiders before rejoining the Seahawks in 2019.

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.