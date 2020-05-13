Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu recently took his first big step toward proving the New England Patriots were smart in trading for him last season.

The veteran receiver, who underwent ankle surgery in March, is out of his cast and has begun rehabbing, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday.

Sanu suffered the injury Nov. 3 against the Baltimore Ravens in his second game with the Patriots. He only missed one game the rest of the season, but he clearly was hampered by the ailment and never was able to form a consistent connection with quarterback Tom Brady.

Many Patriots fans wrote off Sanu after his underwhelming performance down the stretch. The 30-year-old became a popular target for fans looking to vent frustration over New England’s offensive struggles.

However, it’s important to remember it’s not Sanu’s fault the Patriots gave up a second-round pick for him; Bill Belichick deserves the blame for that. Moreover, Sanu has proven himself as a talented, productive receiver in the NFL. He can be a valuable part of an offense — when healthy, of course.

