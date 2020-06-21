Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the Geico 500, one of the more highly anticipated events on the Cup Series calendar. However, before drivers can hit the track, they must pass OSS inspection.

NASCAR will live-stream Sunday morning’s inspection, which we recommend all NASCAR fans watch, especially those new to the sport.

Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Talladega:

When: Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images