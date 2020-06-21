It’s race day at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the Geico 500, one of the more highly anticipated events on the Cup Series calendar. However, before drivers can hit the track, they must pass OSS inspection.
NASCAR will live-stream Sunday morning’s inspection, which we recommend all NASCAR fans watch, especially those new to the sport.
Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Talladega:
When: Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. ET
Live Stream: NASCAR.com
