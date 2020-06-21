Liverpool can take another step toward glory and do so at the expense of its nearest rival.
Liverpool will visit Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park in a Premier League round 30 game, which pits Liverpool-based clubs against one another in the 236th Merseyside derby. The game will be both clubs’ first competitive outing since the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season, which the paused in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Liverpool owns a commanding 22-point lead atop the Premier League standings, and a win over Everton will take the Reds to within one win of clinching their first English league title in 30 years.
Here’s how to watch Everton versus Liverpool:
When: Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC; Telemundo
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images