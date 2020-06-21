Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool can take another step toward glory and do so at the expense of its nearest rival.

Liverpool will visit Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park in a Premier League round 30 game, which pits Liverpool-based clubs against one another in the 236th Merseyside derby. The game will be both clubs’ first competitive outing since the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season, which the paused in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool owns a commanding 22-point lead atop the Premier League standings, and a win over Everton will take the Reds to within one win of clinching their first English league title in 30 years.

Here’s how to watch Everton versus Liverpool:

When: Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC; Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images