Novak Djokovic’s tennis tournament is looking more and more like a bad idea, especially now that the host has tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic on Tuesday announced he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, just days after his organized tournament in Serbia was canceled before the finals. According to a statement released by his team, Djokovic was not showing symptoms.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said in a statement. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

If the goal was to unite everyone by getting them sick, they’re on the right track. Djokovic became the fourth player from the tournament, which was played in front of fans with no social distancing, to test positive.

Making matters worse, Djokovic and other players were seen in a nightclub dancing shirtless at the start of the tournament. Basically, the tournament went off without much of anything in the way of guidelines to prevent players, staff or fans from getting the virus.

“I sum it up as a horror show,” ATP Player Council member Bruno Soares told The New York Times. “Enormous irresponsibility and huge immaturity. They were totally careless and it’s difficult for me to find the words.”

Thumbnail photo via Jul 4, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) in action during his match against Martin Klizan (SVK) on day two at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports