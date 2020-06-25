Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The only thing we now know about women’s soccer’s marquee event is that its next installment will take place far from the last.

FIFA on Thursday will announce the host nation of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Colombia vies against Australia’s and New Zealand’s joint effort to stage the ninth Women’s World Cup, which also will be the first under an expanded 32-team format.

The United States women’s national team won the 2019 Women’s World Cup last July in France. We’ll find out soon where Team USA will attempt to defend its throne in three years’ time.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup host announcement.

When: Thursday, June 25, at 11 a.m. ET

Live stream: YouTube | Facebook Live

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images