David Pastrnak on Monday participated in the Boston Bruins’ first practice in Toronto, the hub city that’ll host Eastern Conference games when the NHL season resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He marked the occasion by posting a photo to Instagram in which he’s wearing a mask inside the dressing room — a very responsible move by the Bruins winger after some brief uncertainty over his status before the team traveled north of the border Sunday.

Pastrnak made one notable tweak to the pic before tossing it up on the ‘Gram, however, blocking out the Toronto Maple Leafs logos located where he’s seated.

Minor edit? Sure. But necessary, nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images