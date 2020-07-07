Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AC Milan will put its unbeaten run to the stiffest of tests against the reigning king of Italian soccer.

Milan will host Juventus on Tuesday at San Siro in a Serie A Round 31 game. Seventh-place Milan hasn’t lost in its last four games, but a visit by first-place Juventus, which leads the Italian league standings by seven points and looks on course to win its ninth consecutive title, might end the Rossoneri’s unbreaten streak.

Here’s how to watch Milan versus Juventus:

When: Tuesday, July 7, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+; FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images