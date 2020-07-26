Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball games this season look different than ever before.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic most certainly has been felt in the baseball community from delaying the start of the 2020 season, to playing less games and most notably playing each game without fans.

Although there aren’t people cheering at the ballpark, teams throughout the league, including the Boston Red Sox, have found innovative ways to make the game seem as normal as possible with the use of fake crowd noise and even cardboard cut-outs of fans throughout the crowd.

MLB Hall Of Famer Jim Rice gave his take on playing games without fans in attendance and how he believes it would’ve affected his play while he was still suiting up for the Sox.

Check out what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images