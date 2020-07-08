If Mohamed Sanu isn’t completely recovered from offseason ankle surgery, he’s getting pretty close.
The Patriots receiver has been hard at work as he prepares for his first full season in New England. Sanu, who is intent on rebounding from his underwhelming, injury-plagued half season with the Patriots, has shared many workout videos (some with Cam Newton) over the past month on Instagram.
His latest offerings show a receiver that seemingly has regained the explosiveness that made him an attractive trade target for Bill Belichick.
Take a look:
Obviously, running routes against no defense hardly compares to the difficulties Sanu will face in an actual NFL game.
Nevertheless, the veteran wideout clearly is doing all he can to be a meaningful part of the Patriots offense in 2020.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images