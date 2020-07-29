Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox haven’t gotten off to the start they had hoped.

Boston looked good in its 13-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day, with Nathan Eovaldi and the offense firing on all cylinders. Kevin Pillar and Jose Peraza each started their careers in Boston on a high note and Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez were raking.

The Red Sox haven’t earned a win since, but look to get back in the win column Wednesday night as they hit the road for the first time during this coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season and take on Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets.

Prior to the matchup, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined Tom Caron on “Red Sox Gameday Live” to discuss the squad’s slow start, as well as the recent COVID-19 outbreak with the Miami Marlins, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images