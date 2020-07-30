The Red Sox needed their veteran leaders to step up Wednesday night, and Christian Vazquez did exactly that.

Riding a four-game losing streak into New York, Boston faced a steep challenge in getting back into the win column with Jacob deGrom on the hill for the Mets in the series opener at Citi Field. After working deGrom out of the game by the seventh inning, Vazquez and Co. came alive in the late frames.

The eighth-year catcher knotted things up at 3-3 in the seventh with a booming solo home run to left field. Vazquez delivered yet again in the eighth, slapping a two-run, opposite-field single to swell the Red Sox’s lead to three. The 29-year-old’s second knock proved to be the difference, as Boston hung on for a 6-5 win.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke after the game delivered high praise to Vazquez, who he believes is becoming one of the best, complete catchers in the big leagues.

“As a catcher, he’s really got to be up there at the top at what they do and the offensive part,” Roenicke said. “I know (Buster) Posey has always been one of those guys and (J.T.) Realmuto is one of those guys. And it used to be (Yadier) Molina. So Vazquez has put himself in a category with the best catchers. Defensively we know he does a good job. Offensively, last year, I thought he really stepped it up, showed us what he can do and he’s looking right now like he’s going to be that type of player again.”

Roenicke continued: “So great for him. He works hard. I know he wants to be out there every day. He’s not happy when I give him a day off. But it’s really good to see when guys work hard and it shows up in their game.”

Vazquez and the Red Sox will look to finish off a two-game sweep of the Mets on Thursday night.

