Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Barcelona must keep its wits in order to avoid another disaster.

Barcelona will host Napoli on Saturday at Nou Camp in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The teams enter the game tied 1-1, having drawn Feb. 25 in the first leg.

After losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid last month, Barcelona will be keen not to allow its Spanish-league disappointment to loom over the decisive stages of its European campaign.

Napoli finished seventh in Serie A but highlighted its domestic season by winning the Coppa Italia in June. Each successive step Napoli takes in the Champions League will represent a triumph in its own right, especially if it manages to upset Barcelona.

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Napoli:

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images