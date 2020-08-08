Barcelona must keep its wits in order to avoid another disaster.
Barcelona will host Napoli on Saturday at Nou Camp in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The teams enter the game tied 1-1, having drawn Feb. 25 in the first leg.
After losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid last month, Barcelona will be keen not to allow its Spanish-league disappointment to loom over the decisive stages of its European campaign.
Napoli finished seventh in Serie A but highlighted its domestic season by winning the Coppa Italia in June. Each successive step Napoli takes in the Champions League will represent a triumph in its own right, especially if it manages to upset Barcelona.
Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Napoli:
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images