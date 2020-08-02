Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are back — for real.

Boston on Sunday will resume its season with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins also will face the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals as they look to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs inside the NHL Toronto Bubble.

Brad Marchand (lower body) is expected to suit up for Boston, while goalie Tuukka Rask (illness) will be inactive.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bruins-Flyers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images