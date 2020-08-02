The Bruins are back — for real.
Boston on Sunday will resume its season with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins also will face the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals as they look to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs inside the NHL Toronto Bubble.
Brad Marchand (lower body) is expected to suit up for Boston, while goalie Tuukka Rask (illness) will be inactive.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bruins-Flyers game online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
