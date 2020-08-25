Canucks Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoff Game 2 Online

The Vancouver Canucks have a chance to turn things around Tuesday night after an ugly loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Vegas dominated Game 1 of the semifinals series with five goals from five different players. Vancouver, on the other hand, failed to find the back of the net.

Can the Canucks find their way back to the win column in Game 2? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Canucks-Golden Knights online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network