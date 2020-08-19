Clippers Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

As expected, the Los Angeles Clippers lead their first round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks 1-0, but no one anticipated how competitive that game was.

Between Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combining for 56 points, Luca Doncic setting scoring records for a debut in the NBA Playoffs, and of course, Kristaps Porzingis’ ejection, the first match was quite the experience.

Here’s hoping that drama continues in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch the Clippers-Mavericks:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

TV: TNT

Online: TNT