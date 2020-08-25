Dairy Enthusiast Chase Winovich Shows Love For Cows, Milk And Farmers

Find someone who looks at you the way Chase Winovich looks at cows.

The Patriots linebacker, who also is an ambassador for New England Dairy, spent time during the offseason milking cows while visiting dairy farmers in Vermont. The outing didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with Winovich, who long has been transparent in his love for milk.

Nothing makes me feel more like a man than when I drink a glass of whole milk and can feel it run through my mustache — Chase Winovich (@Wino) September 26, 2017

Well, after Tuesday’s Patriots practice, Winovich opened up about his trip to Vermont. His remarks were interesting, to say the least.

“I got the opportunity to meet all the cows and actually milk some,” Winovich told reporters. “It’s a super-dramatic story. It was an awesome time. I really just fell in love with the process. Already had a love for milk. I’ve been tweeting about milk for years. I think I tweeted ‘Nothing like the feeling of milk running through your mustache’ a couple years ago.”

Added Winovich: “I think dairy farmers do excellent work around this country. We need to appreciate them and the beautiful cows that are also milked and produce this delicious milk.”

That they do, Chase. That they do.