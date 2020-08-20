Here’s Why Rod Brind’Amour Thought Bruins Were Better Team Vs. Hurricanes

For the second year in a row the Hurricanes were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Bruins.

Boston won Game 5 by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday at Scotiabank arena after a pair of power play goals proved to be the difference maker.

The Hurricanes came into the first-round series after sweeping the New York Rangers, but fell to the Bruins in five games. But it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort.

After the game, Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour revealed why he thought Boston was the better team.

“I think it’s that process of knowing and learning how to win. I think they were little more patient with their game,” he told reporters during his Zoom postgame press conference. “You know I think when we got frazzled a little at times and got off our game and they just stayed with it, you know they hunkered down, they blocked a lot of shots, they did what they do to be successful and we at times tried to do too much and we got away from our game and that’s part of it. But again, I feel like we were missing a lot of players tonight that could really help us and I just think if they’re in the lineup we’re heading in the right direction. And again our leaders are great, great players but they’re also great people in there and the will to win is in there.”

There’s no denying the Hurricanes are set up for even more success for years to come. And with a coach like Brind’Amour and talent like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, they’ll certainly be a threat to the league.