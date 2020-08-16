So, are the Capitals going to make this a series?
The New York Islanders hold a 2-0 edge over the Capitals in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Islanders picked up a 4-2 win in Game 1 before cruising to a 5-2 victory in Game 2.
The two teams will meet Sunday for Game 3 inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.
Here’s how to watch Islanders-Capitals Game 3 online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at noon ET
TV: USA
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images