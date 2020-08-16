Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, are the Capitals going to make this a series?

The New York Islanders hold a 2-0 edge over the Capitals in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Islanders picked up a 4-2 win in Game 1 before cruising to a 5-2 victory in Game 2.

The two teams will meet Sunday for Game 3 inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Capitals Game 3 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at noon ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images