Martin Perez had a dicey first start for the Boston Red Sox, but has been impressive since.

The 29-year-old surrendered four runs in five innings pitched on Jul. 25 as the Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles. Ever since then, Perez has been almost automatic allowing just two runs total over 10 2/3 innings pitched while striking out nine batters and earning his first two wins in a Red Sox jersey.

Perez is back on the hill Tuesday night looking for his third straight win as the Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from Monday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images