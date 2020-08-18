Goodbye seeding games. Hello NBA playoffs.
Two of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference tip-off for Game 1 of the first round Monday, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic also will be making his postseason debut.
Here’s how to watch the Clippers-Mavericks game:
When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images