The Celtics will be looking to get back in the win column Wednesday night when they square off with the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston is coming off a fairly ugly loss to the Miami Heat, who beat the C’s on Tuesday without Jimmy Butler. Brooklyn had a much more favorable result in its third seeding game, as it took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

This will mark the fourth meeting of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals. The Nets claimed victory in two of the three head-to-head matchups.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images