The sixth-versus-11th seed matchup in the NHL’s Eastern Conference will feature two teams that have underachieved this season.

Beginning Saturday, the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders will kick off their best-of-five qualifying round series.

The Isles, after being one of the top teams in the East in the regular season last year, ended up regressing in the current campaign.

Meanwhile the Panthers, after investing big money in goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, were out of the playoff picture at the time of the pause, only to get in by virtue of the return-to-play format. The talent is there for them to make a run, but they haven’t showed it enough this season — though now is their chance.

Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. Islanders online:

When: Saturday, August 1 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images