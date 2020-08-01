Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers both are looking for their first win of the seeding games. One team will accomplish that Saturday night.

The Clippers are coming off a loss to the Lakers in a thrilling game, while the Pelicans narrowly lost to the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Los Angeles is a good offensive team that was rolling when the NBA halted operations in March, but New Orleans is one of the best offensive squads in the league and will be looking to get back on track after making its push for a postseason spot harder with Thursday’s loss.

Here’s how and when to watch Pelicans-Clippers.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial

