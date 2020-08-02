Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will wrap up their New York road trip Sunday night in the Bronx.

After notching a two-game series sweep over the Mets at Citi Field, the Red Sox dropped the first two games of their weekend set against the Yankees. Boston will look to avoid a sweep when the longtime rivals collide in primetime at Yankee Stadium.

Austin Brice is slated to open the series finale on the mound for the Red Sox. The right-hander will be opposite southpaw James Paxton, who only lasted one inning in his 2020 debut after allowing three runs on five hits to the Washington Nationals.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Live: FuboTV

