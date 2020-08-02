The Boston Red Sox will wrap up their New York road trip Sunday night in the Bronx.
After notching a two-game series sweep over the Mets at Citi Field, the Red Sox dropped the first two games of their weekend set against the Yankees. Boston will look to avoid a sweep when the longtime rivals collide in primetime at Yankee Stadium.
Austin Brice is slated to open the series finale on the mound for the Red Sox. The right-hander will be opposite southpaw James Paxton, who only lasted one inning in his 2020 debut after allowing three runs on five hits to the Washington Nationals.
Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Watch Live: FuboTV
More MLB: Rob Manfred Currently Has No Plans To Cancel 2020 Season
Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images